PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers on Monday released cornerback Justin Gilbert, who has failed to match the expectations of a top-10 pick in three NFL seasons.

In August, the Steelers traded a 2018 sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Gilbert, who went eighth overall in the 2014 NFL draft out of Oklahoma State. He recorded three tackles in minimal action on defense last season. Gilbert was due a $970,023 base salary for 2017 and a $1.2-million roster bonus due in March.

Justin Gilbert was a bust in Cleveland after the Browns selected him No. 8 overall and he lasted just one season in Pittsburgh after the Steelers traded for him. Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire

This is the second consecutive season the Steelers parted with a cornerback for whom they traded a late-round draft pick to acquire. In 2015, Pittsburgh sent a fifth-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles for the rights to Brandon Boykin, who recorded 42 tackles and nine pass deflection but wasn't re-signed in free agency.

One of Gilbert's former teammates, left tackle Joe Thomas, threw Gilbert some shade on social media Monday:

If you don't like football, it doesn't matter how talented you are, your star will burn out quick. https://t.co/r7PfDSTljL — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 6, 2017

In Pittsburgh, Gilbert said he had conquered his punctuality issues after admittedly sleeping through meetings while in Cleveland.

But after one year as a special teamer, the team didn't see him in their cornerback plans.