The New York Jets claimed defensive tackle Mike Pennel off waivers from the Green Bay Packers, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

The Packers released him last month following a season in which he was suspended twice.

Pennel ended last season the same way he started it -- by serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The third-year pro filed a lawsuit in an Ohio federal court in November, alleging that the NFL and the NFL Players Association failed to satisfy the rules of the collective bargaining agreement when it came to hearing the appeal of his second suspension.

Pennel then agreed in December to accept the second suspension, one day after the NFLPA said Pennel's appeal hearing had been postponed. A second suspension could have meant a 10-game ban, and it was not clear why Pennel received only another four-game ban.

The 25-year-old Pennel, a former undrafted free agent, played in all eight games for which he was eligible last season as a backup.

He has one sack, one forced fumble and 40 tackles in three seasons.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.