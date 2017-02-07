Tom Brady reacts to the Patriots rallying to win their fifth Super Bowl and offers his take on James White's game-winning TD. (0:58)

FALMOUTH, Mass. -- A Massachusetts couple whose son was born just before the New England Patriots' 25-point comeback in Super Bowl LI has named the newborn Brady.

Sean Gaffney told the Cape Cod Times that he had a feeling that if the Plymouth couple's fourth child was born during the game, it would help the Patriots erase a 28-3 deficit.

"It was literally the middle of the third quarter," Colleen Gaffney told the Times. "My husband's like, 'Now! You have to have this baby so they come back.'

"Literally, right after he was born, they came back."

The 7.7-pound baby boy was born at 8:49 p.m. Sunday, and the Patriots rallied for a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Their son was named after Patriots quarterback and game MVP Tom Brady.

Brady has an older brother and two older sisters, including 6-year-old Quinn, named after dad's favorite Notre Dame quarterback, Brady Quinn. The family dog is named Rudy, after inspirational Notre Dame walk-on Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger.