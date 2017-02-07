FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have announced former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as their offensive coordinator, replacing new San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Sarkisian, who turns 43 next month, was an offensive analyst for the Crimson Tide before he took over as offensive coordinator for Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game after Lane Kiffin departed to become Florida Atlantic's head coach.

Sarkisian was previously the head coach at USC and Washington.

Steve Sarkisian Timeline, Since 2008 2008 Dec. 8: Named head coach at Washington 2013 Dec. 2: Named head coach at USC 2015 Aug.: Reprimanded after appearing intoxicated at a booster event

Oct.: Sarkisian fired, says he is checking into rehab

Dec. 7: Sarkisian files wrongful termination suit against USC (later agrees to binding arbitration) 2016 Sept. 5: Hired as an analyst at Alabama

Dec. 16: Replaces departing Lane Kiffin as OC 2017 Jan. 9: Is Alabama OC in National Championship game loss to Clemson

Feb. 7: Named Falcons' offensive coordinator

Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant played at Washington when Sarkisian was the coach.

"Sark? That's crazy," Trufant said Wednesday. "First of all, he's competitive as hell. He's got like a burning fire in his eyes. When he's locked in, you just feel the intensity and energy from him. It's like he's playing. And he's great leader; great motivator. That's dope, man. I'm excited for him and happy for him."

Sarkisian will have a fully loaded offense to work with MVP Matt Ryan, All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones, Pro Bowler Devonta Freeman, and fellow running back Tevin Coleman. But he also has big shoes to fill, as Shanahan guided the Falcons to the top-ranked scoring offense in the NFL at 33.8 points per game, a crucial factor in the Falcons' run to the Super Bowl.

Jones, who played college ball at Alabama, did not want to speak on Sarkisian's arrival until it was made official. Rookie tight end Austin Hooper, who played at Stanford, is familiar with Sarkisian background.

"Oh wow, he's a great coach," Hooper said. "I don't know a whole lot about him. I know he's been a successful coach. I'd like to sit down with him and try to figure out what he wants to run, try to master what he wants to do."

Steve Sarkisian served as Alabama's offensive coordinator for the College Football Playoff National Championship. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Sarkisian has a familiarity with Falcons coach Dan Quinn. He visited Quinn during Atlanta's training camp last summer and he also spent time with Quinn during his hiatus from coaching.

USC fired Sarkisian in October 2015 after then-athletic director Pat Haden said the coach showed up to school in no condition to lead practice following an embarrassing public display earlier at a pep rally where he appeared to be intoxicated while giving a speech.

He later sought treatment for alcoholism and sued USC alleging the school breached his contract and discriminated against him on the basis of a disability.

Sarkisian was Washington's head coach from 2009 to 2013. He went 12-6 at USC and 34-29 at Washington, which had won just 12 games during the previous five seasons before his arrival. He was also offensive coordinator at USC in 2007-08.