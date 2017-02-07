With Steve Sarkisian becoming the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator on Tuesday, the team's quarterbacks coach, Matt LaFleur, is expected to become the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator, according to sources.

In Los Angeles, LaFleur would reunite with new head coach Sean McVay. The two worked together in the past for the Washington Redskins.

McVay views LaFleur as capable of helping him implement his offense and teaching former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff how to excel in the NFL game.

Goff had a rocky rookie season, completing just 54.6 percent of his passes. He finished with 1,089 yards, five touchdown passes and seven interceptions in eight games (seven starts).

LaFleur, 37, just completed his second season as the Falcons' quarterbacks coach.