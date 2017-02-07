He may have been an unlikely hero, but the New England running back proved vital to the Patriots' win, scoring three touchdowns and setting Super Bowl records in the process. (1:30)

New England Patriots running back James White can't tell you what happened to the football from the final play of Super Bowl LI.

White scored the winning touchdown in overtime as the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28. What happened to the ball after that is anyone's guess, White told "The Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday.

"I actually don't know what I did with it," White said. "I left it on the ground and started running."

White is hopeful that an equipment manager grabbed the ball and that it is in the possession of the Patriots.

"I wasn't thinking in that moment. I was too busy sprinting down the field," he said.

White said he did keep the football from the first touchdown he scored in the historic comeback. White had 14 receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown and added two rushing touchdowns in the victory.

After the game, his teammates, including MVP Tom Brady, were quick to say he deserved a share of the MVP honor. In years past, the Super Bowl MVP award came with a car. After the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, Brady was awarded MVP and gave the truck to Malcolm Butler, who made the game-saving interception in the final seconds.

Brady said he would do the same this year with White -- but there is no truck to give. According to an NFL spokesman, a vehicle hasn't been part of the MVP award for the past two Super Bowls.

White was asked about Brady's promise of the truck and said, "I haven't actually received it yet. I don't know how that works."

White said, "it's pretty cool that he's humble enough to give me the car," adding that Brady is a "great teammate."

It is unknown if Brady still plans to give White a vehicle of some kind.

ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss contributed to this report.