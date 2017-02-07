The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday they have terminated the contracts of quarterback Josh McCown and defensive back Tramon Williams.

McCown, 37, signed a three-year contract to join the Browns in 2015, and was due to be paid $3.625 million with a $750,000 roster bonus in 2017.

The veteran quarterback struggled last season, completing 54.5 percent of his passes and throwing six interceptions to go with six touchdowns in five games (three starts). McCown fractured his collarbone in September but returned later in the season.

In two seasons with the Browns, he threw for 3,209 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games (11 starts). Toward the end of the 2016 season, he said he intends to play in 2017.

Williams, 33, who signed with the Browns in 2015, started 22 of the 27 games he appeared in for Cleveland the past two seasons. In 2016 he started five games at cornerback and two at safety. He was due to make $5.7 million with a $1.3 million roster bonus in 2017.

Overall, he made 105 tackles and had two interceptions with the Browns. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

ESPN's Pat McManamon contributed to this report.