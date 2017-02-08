ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph strongly reaffirmed the team's commitment Tuesday to either Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch being the team's starter at quarterback in 2017.

While executive vice president of football operations/general manager John Elway has ultimate control over the team's roster and the Broncos could change course in the weeks and months to come, Elway, Joseph and offensive coordinator Mike McCoy have now all said publicly the Broncos' current plan is to choose between Siemian and Lynch.

Asked Tuesday, when he formally introduced the team's new coaching staff, if he was committed to Siemian and Lynch, Joseph said:

"Absolutely, I am. They're both smart guys. Obviously different skill sets, but I'm committed to both of those kids. They're good football players and we've got to build around those guys. That's going to help those guys play better. Obviously up front, protecting those guys better, helping them play better.''

McCoy was also asked what he thought of the idea of the Broncos potentially bringing in a veteran quarterback to compete with the two.

"I'm happy with the two guys we have,'' McCoy said. "That's our No. 1 focus right now, to get the two quarterbacks we have on our roster ready to play.''

Trevor Siemian started 14 games in 2016, his second season in the NFL. Paxton Lynch, who was the Broncos' first-round draft pick last year, started in the other two games for Denver. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Elway has also said the team's plan is "to proceed'' with Siemian and Lynch. But the addition of a veteran quarterback -- Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys is the player most fans speculate about in drive time -- continues to be a topic of conversation outside of the team given Siemian will enter just his third season in '17 and Lynch his second.

Elway has always made it clear any and all potential moves are discussed by the team and that any decision would have to make sense financially against the salary cap as well as from a roster-building perspective over the long haul.

To bring in a veteran quarterback would impact how much time on the practice field the Broncos could give Siemian and Lynch and could potentially slow the development of one, or both, of the quarterbacks.

Romo's contract is not one the Broncos would take in a trade, so the Broncos wouldn't even consider a high-priced player like him at the position unless he was released. And even then Elway and Joseph continue to say they see Siemian and Lynch battling for the job.

"Absolutely, that's my vision and that's what we're going to go for,'' Joseph said Tuesday.

"They're two talented players and we're going to play the best guy,'' McCoy said. "They'll come in and compete and go from there.''

Siemian started 14 games this past season and finished 8-6 as a starter with 3,401 yards to go with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Siemian was battered at times because of the Broncos' spotty play in the offensive line as well as the team's inability to consistently run the ball.

Siemian is currently recovering from offseason surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder, but has said he expects to be ready when the offseason program begins in April.

Last week in Houston during the Super Bowl buildup former Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said Siemian has the "smarts, he's got the arm,'' to be a starter, but also that Siemian had to learn to protect himself better as well.

Lynch made two starts and showed his potential as well as the distance he must cover to be ready to be a starter -- "we knew it was going to take some time,'' Kubiak said -- as he finished with 497 yards passing to go with two touchdowns and one interception.

McCoy said Tuesday both quarterbacks can look forward to plenty of work to take home each night as the new playbook is installed when the offseason program begins.