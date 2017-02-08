New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he hoped to win Super Bowl LI for his mother, Galynn, which made the team's 34-28 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons that much sweeter for him. He also is encouraged with how she has responded to treatments for an undisclosed health issue.

"Mom's doing better," Brady said Monday on WEEI's "Kirk and Callahan" program. "She's been through a lot. My dad has been through a lot. It's been a really hard year for them. Our prayers are with her. She's the best mom in the world, so it was nice to win for her, nice for her to be there."

Editor's Picks Brady posts picture with parents at Super Bowl Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted on Instagram a photo with his ailing mother and his dad on the field at NRG Stadium Saturday that captures the emotion of the week for him.

"She didn't make it back to a game all season; it was so hard for them, but I just wanted her to try to get her rest," he continued. "She's been going through a lot, a lot of intensive treatment. But the prognosis is good. She's not quite through it yet, but hopefully there is some healing energy from our game. We just love her so much. Hopefully she really turns a corner. We all pray for that."

Brady had become emotional upon the Patriots' arrival at Super Bowl LI when asked by a 7-year-old reporter which person was his hero. He said it was his father, Tom Sr., and his emotion was sparked in part by Galynn's health situation.

That was also on the mind of at least one of Brady's teammates on Sunday in the Super Bowl.

Before the Patriots took the field for overtime, receiver Julian Edelman had something on his mind to share with Brady.

"Let's go score and win this thing, baby," Edelman said, as aired on this week's Showtime's "Inside the NFL" program.

"Let's go win it all," Brady responded.

"For your mom. For your mom, bro," Edelman then said.