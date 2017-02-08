The Atlanta Falcons are strongly considering secondary coach Marquand Manuel as the next defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

The move would follow the Falcons' decision to re-assign or even part ways with defensive coordinator Richard Smith after sources told ESPN that head coach Dan Quinn started taking more control of the defensive playcalling during this past season.

The 37-year-old Manuel, who played eight seasons at strong safety, has drawn praise from Quinn for his hands-on approach in developing the secondary. Although Manuel has not been a coordinator, he did interview to become the defensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars last January.

Manuel also was the assistant secondary coach in Seattle while Quinn served as the Seahawks' defensive coordinator.

Editor's Picks Sources: Falcons DC, DL coaches to be replaced Falcons defensive coordinator Richard Smith will not continue in that role following Atlanta's historic collapse in Super Bowl LI, sources told ESPN.

What Falcons can learn from Panthers about avoiding 'Super Bowl Hangover' Superstitious or not, Dan Quinn will learn that the "Super Bowl Hangover" is real. Here's some advice from the perspective of its latest victim. 1 Related

The Falcons' defensive shakeup, which sources confirmed will include parting ways with defensive line coach Bryan Cox, comes on the heels of a 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. The Falcons blew a 28-3 third-quarter lead and surrendered 546 total yards, including 446 passing yards to Tom Brady.

The initial indication is the changes are not simply related to the Super Bowl loss and more about the body of work throughout the season, at least in Smith's case, as the Falcons allowed 25.4 points per game, which ranked 27th in the NFL. The Falcons showed defensive improvement late in the season and into the playoffs but still had some hiccups.

Manuel showed the ability to get the best out of Robert Alford and second-year cornerback Jalen Collins, who replaced Desmond Trufant after the Pro Bowl cornerback underwent season-ending pectoral surgery.

Although Manuel appears to be the strongest internal candidate, he's not the only one. Expect defensive pass game coordinator Jerome Henderson, linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich and receivers coach Raheem Morris all could get looks.

Henderson is a candidate to possibly join former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan with the 49ers.