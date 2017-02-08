        <
          Browns slash price of 40 percent of season tickets

          12:34 PM ET
          • Pat McManamonESPN Staff Writer
          The Cleveland Browns reduced the price of 40 percent of their season tickets.

          "It was the right thing to do for our fans," Browns vice president of communications Peter John-Baptiste said in a team news release.

          Ninety percent of the seats in the upper bowl will decrease by between $5 and $15 per game, and some premium seats in various clubs in the stadium will also be marked down. The price of lower-bowl tickets will remain the same.

          The team said it expects to rank 31st or 32nd in the NFL for per game season-ticket prices.

          The Browns, who went 1-15 last season, have the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft.