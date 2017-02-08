The Cleveland Browns reduced the price of 40 percent of their season tickets.

"It was the right thing to do for our fans," Browns vice president of communications Peter John-Baptiste said in a team news release.

Ninety percent of the seats in the upper bowl will decrease by between $5 and $15 per game, and some premium seats in various clubs in the stadium will also be marked down. The price of lower-bowl tickets will remain the same.

The team said it expects to rank 31st or 32nd in the NFL for per game season-ticket prices.

The Browns, who went 1-15 last season, have the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft.