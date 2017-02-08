METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans announced plans to assist in relief efforts after a series of tornadoes tore through the area on Tuesday, devastating the area of New Orleans East.

No deaths have been reported, but at least 28 people were reported injured and an estimated 250 homes were damaged, while thousands were left without power.

The Saints and Pelicans will use their training facilities in Metairie to collect nonperishable food items and other items of need, while working in conjunction with United Way, the American Red Cross and the Second Harvest Food Bank. According to the Red Cross, there is an immediate need for towels, blankets, toiletries and clothing.

Southern Louisiana has become all too familiar with disaster relief in recent years, from Hurricane Katrina and other hurricanes and tropical storms to rare flooding in the Baton Rouge area last summer that the National Weather Service said was the result of a once-in-a-1,000-year rainfall. The Saints and Pelicans also joined in the flood relief efforts.