LOS ANGELES -- The Rams, coming off a 4-12 season and suddenly facing competition in the market by the newly named Los Angeles Chargers, will not raise season-ticket prices for the 2017 season.

In an email to season-ticket holders that was sent on Wednesday, the Rams informed fans that 2017 season-ticket prices would remain flat. The note also apprised fans that those who renew for 2017 will have priority to choose seats for the $2.6 billion stadium in Inglewood, California, which will open in 2019.

The Rams haven't made the playoffs since 2004 and haven't finished with a winning record since 2003.

Their first season back in L.A. began with much fanfare, with nearly 90,000 fans migrating to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first preseason game. But the Rams followed a 3-1 start to the regular season by losing 11 of 12 games, including each of their last seven. Their offense finished last in the NFL in yards for the second straight season, and Jeff Fisher was fired as head coach in the middle of December.

The Rams have since replaced Fisher with Sean McVay, who at 31 is the youngest head coach in the NFL's modern era. McVay's entire coaching staff was announced on Wednesday, with Wade Phillips serving as defensive coordinator and Matt LaFleur being brought in as offensive coordinator.

Last year, the Rams established an eight-tier pricing system for season tickets, with seats ranging from $360 to $2,025.

They sold out in six hours, but interest has probably waned since then.

The Rams will play only seven regular-season games at the Coliseum, against the Seahawks, 49ers, Eagles, Redskins, Texans, Colts and Saints. Another home game will once again take place at Twickenham Stadium in London, this time against the division-rival Cardinals.