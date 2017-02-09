TEMPE, Ariz. -- After evaluating his body and his mind over the last six weeks, Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer has decided to play in 2017, making the announcement Thursday through a team spokesman on Twitter.

"My intent was to take some time after the season to get away and see where I was physically and mentally," Palmer said. "On both fronts, I can say I'm ready to get back to work and prepare for the 2017 season. This is a phenomenal group with a very special opportunity in front of it. I know how rare that is and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of it."

Most TD Passes, No Super Bowls Carson Palmer's 285 career touchdown passes are the third-most in NFL history for a player that has never appeared in the Super Bowl. Player TD passes Philip Rivers 314 Warren Moon 291 Carson Palmer 285 Vinny Testaverde 275 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Palmer, 37, made his decision eight days after wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald told ESPN NFL Insider Jim Trotter he'll be returning for the 2017 as well.

Palmer threw for 4,233 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2016. It was the fourth time in five seasons that Palmer eclipsed 4,000 yards passing.

He's scheduled to earn $17.5 million next season, the final year of his contract. Palmer is coming off one of the most physically grueling seasons of his career, which included missing one game because of a concussion while dealing with lingering hamstring soreness. He was hit 57 times on pass plays, the third most in the NFL.

Cardinals QB Carson Palmer will play in the 2017 season, a decision he made eight days after wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said he was also returning. Harry How/Getty Images

Palmer finished the season on a tear, throwing 11 touchdowns to three interceptions in the final five games.

"He played so well at the end of the season. He's not ready to give it up, I don't believe," Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said last week on NFL Insiders. "I think it's just a matter of the body healing, like every year with those older guys. And we now have a way of keeping him fresh every week. And he knows that we can keep him fresh and ready for Sundays."