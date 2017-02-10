Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft, says he won't be attending the event.

"I'm staying at home," Garrett told the Houston Chronicle.

Garrett told the newspaper he wants to experience the moment of being drafted with his family and friends in Arlington, Texas.

Garrett is projected to go No. 1 overall in the latest mock drafts by ESPN's Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr.

The draft will be held April 27-29. The Cleveland Browns will select first.

Garrett compiled 32.5 sacks and 48.5 tackles for loss over the past three seasons for Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect had 8.5 sacks in 2016, playing more than half the season with an ankle injury.