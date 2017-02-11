Washington wide receiver John Ross will have labrum surgery following the NFL Combine, a source confirmed to ESPN.

First reported by DraftAnalyst.com, Ross will compete in most parts of the combine before undergoing surgery.

Several outlets have Ross projected as a first round pick. Todd McShay listed Ross as the third-best wide receiver in the 2017 class behind Clemson's Mike Williams and Western Michigan's Corey Davis.

Ross led Power 5 receivers with 17 touchdown catches in 2016 and ended the season with 81 catches for 1,150 yards.