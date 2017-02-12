Former Miami Dolphins and University of Georgia defensive end Quentin Moses died Sunday morning in a house fire that also killed a woman and her child.

Officials said the fire began at approximately 6 a.m. Both Andria Godard, 31, and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine were found dead in the home.

Moses, 33, was unconscious when he was found by firefighters and died at a local hospital.

He had been an assistant for Reinhardt University for the past five seasons.

You will forever be remembered for your love for the game of football and your love for young adults. Rest in Peace Coach Moses. We love you pic.twitter.com/C9Wdor82hL — Reinhardt Football (@R_U_Football) February 12, 2017

He was drafted in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft (65th overall) by the Oakland Raiders but never played for the team. The Miami Dolphins claimed him on waivers after he was released before the start of the 2007 season. In four seasons for the team he had 3.5 sacks and 35 tackles while playing on the defensive line and at linebacker.

Jason Taylor, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this year, was among his former teammates to express their sadness on Twitter.

My heart breaks for former teammate and friend Quentin Moses and his family. Thoughts, prayers and tears! So sad. Life is too short #RIP — Jason Taylor (@JasonTaylor) February 12, 2017

Current Georgia coach Kirby Smart also expressed his condolences on Twitter.

Very saddened to learn of the tragic death this morning of Quentin Moses. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family in this difficult time. — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) February 12, 2017

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Quentin's family," athletic director Greg McGarity said in a statement. "We are shocked and saddened by this tragic news. Quentin was an outstanding representative of not only the University of Georgia but also his hometown of Athens. On behalf UGA Athletics, we extend our most sincere condolences to his family."

Moses was a defensive MVP on the Bulldogs' 2005 team that won the SEC championship. He had 133 tackles and 25 tackles in his college career.