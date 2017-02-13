San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is expected to hire former Jacksonville Jaguars linebackers coach Robert Saleh as his defensive coordinator, a source told ESPN.

Saleh, 38, coached the Jaguars linebackers for the past three seasons.

Saleh, who worked with Shanahan during their time with the Houston Texans, interviewed for the 49ers defensive coordinator job over the weekend.

Another source told ESPN that 49ers head-coaching candidate Tom Cable had Saleh on his list of potential assistant coaches had Cable gotten the job. Cable and Saleh worked together with the Seattle Seahawks for three seasons.