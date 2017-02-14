In a feature from 2016, E:60's Tom Rinaldi tells the powerful story of 10-year-old Logan Schoenhardt and why Tom Brady's No. 12 meant so much to him. Logan died in February 2017. (11:58)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Logan Schoenhardt, the terminally ill 10-year-old fan whose connection with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was profiled on ESPN's E:60 in December, died Monday night.

Schoenhardt, of Connecticut, had been diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was 3. As he underwent multiple surgeries, radiation treatments and rounds of chemotherapy over the next six years, his passion for the Patriots and Brady provided him happiness.

"He knows he's never going to play football, which he would dearly love to do. So he lives through them, especially Brady," Jo Schoenhardt, Logan's mother, said in the E:60 feature.

The Patriots passed along their condolences with a post on Twitter and a statement from team owner Robert Kraft.

Rest in peace, Logan. Sending our condolences to all of Logan's family and friends.

"We are so saddened to hear the news of Logan's passing," Kraft said. "We have met some great fans over the years, but none that could rival Logan's passion for the Patriots and his love for Tom Brady. It was great to meet Logan and make him our honorary captain for our game against the Rams. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jo, Matt and Keara and all those who are mourning Logan's loss."

After a sixth brain surgery in March 2016, Schoenhardt received a video message from Brady in which the quarterback said he was one of Logan's biggest fans. The two met at Gillette Stadium the weekend of the Patriots' victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 4, with Schoenhardt watching warm-ups from the sideline.

"He is a special young man. Just to have a chance to know his story has been very humbling and certainly gives me a lot of perspective, and certainly all of us a lot of perspective on the very difficult challenges a lot of families face, and certainly that he has faced," Brady said after the meeting.

"It's very tough circumstances, but he has showed a lot of courage under some very trying circumstances, so it was great to get to meet him. He's a sweet young boy."