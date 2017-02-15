JERUSALEM -- In an embarrassment to the Israeli government, only five of 11 NFL players have arrived on a sponsored trip aimed at improving the country's image.

The ministry for strategic affairs and public diplomacy issued an press release after the Super Bowl boasting that the visit would bring "influencers" who would serve as "goodwill ambassadors" when they returned home.

The announcement led Seattle Seahawks defense lineman Michael Bennett to pull out. He accused the government of trying to use him for PR purposes and cited sympathy for the Palestinians.

Freedom for all A photo posted by Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

Several others players followed suit, including Bennett's brother, New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, who retweeted his brother's letter.

Rambam hospital spokesman David Ratner said Wednesday that only five players arrived for a planned visit to the hospital. The ministry declined to comment.

According to the Times of Israel, the five players that went on the trip were: Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell, Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Dan Williams, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks.

The players besides the Bennetts that were scheduled to appear but didn't make the trip were: Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills, San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde and Denver Broncos running back Justin Forsett. Retired NFL linebacker Kirk Morrison also was originally scheduled to appear.

Kendricks and Jordan have posted pictures and video on social media from their visit.

Synagog of capernaum A post shared by Mychal Kendricks (@mykey_k) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:59am PST

Normally I don't follow https://t.co/DY3DSVjlmd but @derekcarrqb hit a Bruvva in the spirit with that one this am #preyinspiredmetopray 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/V87LgaFJ8W — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) February 15, 2017

The visit will include stops at a hospital, the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and a meeting with the "Black Hebrews,'' a community of African Americans who live in southern Israel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.