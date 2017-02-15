JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed fourth-year nose tackle Abry Jones to a four-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal is worth $16 million, a league source told ESPN's Adam Caplan. The source also said the contract includes a guarantee of $6.5 million.

"I'm excited to be back with the Jaguars after earning a spot on the team four years ago," Jones said via statement. "Coach Wash (Todd Washington) has believed in me since day one and I'm looking forward to what the future holds with him continuing as my defensive coordinator. I'm also glad to be back with my teammates and we're even hungrier this year to improve as a unit and as a team. I'm going to celebrate this incredible opportunity with my family and friends and then it's time to get back to work."

The 25-year-old Jones took over as the starter for the final nine games of 2016 after Roy Miller suffered a torn Achilles. Jones finished the season with 32 tackles (four for loss) and one batted pass.

Jones signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in April 2013 and played in eight games that season. The following year he appeared in all 16 of the Jaguars' games, making two starts, and finished with 39 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.

In 2015, he recorded 16 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games.

"Abry is an example of a player who has taken advantage of every practice and every snap and we are pleased to have him back in a Jaguars uniform in 2017," said Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell. "He is a tough, versatile player who brings a lot of value and flexibility to our defensive line. When Abry stepped in as the starter this season, he made an immediate impact and attacked the role head-on. He has earned everything he has achieved since joining the team as a UDFA in 2017 and he continues to improve each season. We are excited for him and his family to enjoy this moment and we look forward to his continued success moving forward."

Jones' play last season showed that he can handle the starting job and might make the 30-year-old Miller expendable. Even if the Jaguars keep Miller -- who is due a $400,000 roster bonus on March 13 and is scheduled to make $3.64 million in 2017 -- and he continues to play as well as he did before he was hurt, Jones has shown he can handle a bigger load.

Miller has been the starting nose tackle for four seasons and played well, but he turned 30 in July and has had knee issues that required surgery following the 2014 season to repair meniscus damage.