NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Marcus Mariota is doing well in his rehab from a broken fibula but said that the team plans to be "very cautious" with the quarterback, who will likely miss the team's summer work.

"We texted back and forth last night. He's on schedule," Mularkey said Wednesday during an in-studio visit with The Midday 180 in Nashville.

"I saw some video of him in a pool, one of the treadmills that are now designed to keep the weight off but you can still walk. That was good to see, him walking on that treadmill. He's right on schedule."

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a broken right fibula in a Week 16 loss to the Jaguars last season. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Mularkey said he doesn't have specific dates for benchmarks in recovery.

"I think we're going to be really smart about how we handle him and probably be overly cautious," he said.

Mariota suffered the injury to his right leg in a 38-17 Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.