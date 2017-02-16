Tom Brady's story will be coming to a bookstore and movie theater near you, Deadline reports.

Both the book and film will focus on the Patriots quarterback's career and run to a fifth Super Bowl victory and will also chronicle Deflategate and its aftermath, Deadline reports. Tom Brady has had plenty to celebrate in his career, and his story will be the subject of both a book and a movie, Deadline reported Wednesday. EPA

The project will pair writers Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, who were nominated for an Oscar for The Fighter, author Casey Sherman and Boston journalist Dave Wedge, according to Deadline.

Sherman and Wedge were co-authors of Boston Strong, which was used as the basis for "Patriots Day," which Tamasy and Johnson executive produced.

Deadline reports the writers have sources with the team who will provide insight as to what went on behind the scenes during Super Bowl LI, as the Patriots launched a furious comeback to post a 34-28 overtime win over the Falcons.

Brady isn't the only member of the Patriots whose story will be heading to the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter says cornerback Malcolm Butler's story will be turned into a movie entitled "The Secondary" which will chronicle his rise from working in a fast-food restaurant to having two Super Bowl rings.