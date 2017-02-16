The Miami Dolphins are planning on releasing starting left tackle Branden Albert and veteran defensive players Mario Williams and Earl Mitchell, freeing up $19.7 million on their salary cap, sources confirmed to ESPN.

NFL Network first reported the news of the Dolphins' plans to release Albert and Mitchell, while the Miami Herald first reported Williams' planned release.

Albert wasn't offered a pay cut or restructured contract before his release, a source told ESPN.

Albert had two years left on his contract, but neither season carried any guaranteed money. He was scheduled to be paid $8.9 million and would have counted $10.6 million against the cap in 2017. By releasing him, the Dolphins save $7.2 million on their cap. The release of Albert leaves $3.4 million in dead money on their cap.

Williams was scheduled to make $8.485 million (none guaranteed) in 2017 and was to count $10.5 million against the Dolphins' cap. By cutting him, Miami saves $8.5 million with $2 million in dead money remaining.

Mitchell was to make $3.975 million in 2017 (not guaranteed). Scheduled to count $4.5 million against the Dolphins' salary cap, his release saves the Dolphins $4 million on their cap, with $500,000 in dead money left over.

The Dolphins might move 2016 first-round pick Laremy Tunsil to left tackle to replace Albert if the veteran doesn't re-sign with Miami on a more team-friendly contract. Tunsil, a left tackle in college at Ole Miss, played left guard in his rookie season.

Albert, 32, is a two-time Pro Bowl selection, including in 2015 with the Dolphins. The Kansas City Chiefs drafted him No. 15 overall in the 2008 draft.

He didn't play a full season in any of his three seasons with the Dolphins because of injuries, including a dislocated wrist last season that he had surgically repaired in November. He started all 35 games he played for the Dolphins, including 12 last season.

Williams, 32, signed with the Dolphins last offseason after he was released by the Buffalo Bills. He lost his starting job at defensive end in October and appeared in 13 games (five starts) for Miami in 2016.

Williams was a major disappointment for Miami after signing a two-year, $17 million contract last year. He had a career-low 1.5 sacks and also suffered concussion and ankle injuries.

Drafted No. 1 overall by the Houston Texans in the 2006 draft, Williams has 97.5 career sacks, putting him eighth on active leaders list.

Mitchell, 29, played the past three seasons for the Dolphins after the Houston Texans selected him in the third round of the 2010 draft. Last season he was limited to nine games (five starts) because of a calf injury.

He has 206 tackles and 5.5 sacks in his career.

The Dolphins went 10-6 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

ESPN's Adam Caplan and James Walker contributed to this report.