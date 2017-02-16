New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who was arrested on a DUI charge in September while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reached a plea deal Wednesday in Hillsborough (Florida) County Court.

Seferian-Jenkins, 24, entered a no-contest plea to a reduced charge of reckless driving. Initially, he pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge.

Seferian-Jenkins was stopped for speeding and driving erratically Sept. 23, according to the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report. He was clocked at 75-80 mph in a 55 mph zone. In addition to the DUI, he was charged with a violation of an ignition interlock device restriction, stemming from a 2013 arrest.

Seferian-Jenkins received one year of probation, 50 hours of community service and a nominal fine. He also must attend a DUI prevention class.

A second-round pick by the Bucs in 2014, Seferian-Jenkins was released after his arrest and then claimed on waivers by the Jets three days later. He remains under contract and is subject to league discipline.

Seferian-Jenkins had 13 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown in 2016.