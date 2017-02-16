METAIRIE, La. -- A judge ordered the release of former New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers receiver Robert Meachem on Thursday after he spent three days in jail for failing to make alimony and child support payments.

Meachem owed nearly $400,000 to his ex-wife, Andrea Rhodes, but the judge ordered that he could end his 30-day jail sentence by making a $100,000 payment. Court records in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, show that a $100,000 payment was made to Rhodes on Thursday.

Meachem and Rhodes divorced in 2015 and agreed to split custody of their two children.

The news of Meachem's impending release was first reported by the New Orleans Advocate.

Meachem, 32, spent eight years in the NFL -- seven in New Orleans, where he played a key role on the Saints' 2009 Super Bowl team. He made more than $20 million in his career, including $14 million in guarantees from the Chargers, even though he spent just one disappointing season in San Diego in 2012.

Meachem had 2,914 yards and 29 total touchdowns in his career. He last played in 2014.