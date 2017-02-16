THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, coming off a trying rookie season, has been working with noted quarterback coaches Tom House and Adam Dedeaux.

House and Dedeaux run 3DQB, a quarterback training facility based in Los Angeles. And one of their many notable clients is reigning MVP Matt Ryan.

Matt LaFleur, the Rams' new offensive coordinator, spent the past couple of years as Ryan's quarterbacks coach and is happy to see Goff receive similar instruction.

"I've seen the benefits," LaFleur said while meeting with Rams reporters on Thursday. "What those guys do is pretty valuable, and it's not always obviously with the time constraints that we can work with these guys. And I think they offer some things that maybe we can't as coaches, from just a strength and conditioning standpoint in terms of how these guys train and keep their core strong, keep their shoulders strong.

"You're talking about a long season for these quarterbacks. I didn't see Matt Ryan fall off from Day 1 to the Super Bowl. His arm strength was as good as it was at the end of the season. I think a lot of that was a credit to how he trained."

LaFleur, who only began his new job on Monday, indicated that Goff is still "experimenting" with his offseason program and that working with House and Dedeaux took place before LaFleur even joined the Rams.

MMQB.com earlier reported that Goff had been working out with House and Dedeaux.

House, who spent eight years pitching in the big leagues throughout the 1970s, began coaching quarterbacks by helping Drew Brees overcome major shoulder surgery in 2006. From there, House also worked with Tom Brady. And down the road, he teamed with Dedeaux, a former Minor League pitcher and the grandson of celebrated USC baseball coach Rod Dedeaux.

The two formed 3DQB around 2011. The program uses biomechanics to help get the most out of quarterbacks, their training composed of four key aspects: functional strength and conditioning, mechanics and motion analysis, nutrition and the mental side.

Heading into 2016, 3DQB was working with the likes of Brees, Ryan, Brady, Blake Bortles, Alex Smith, Andy Dalton, Carson Palmer, Joe Flacco, Marcus Mariota, Eli Manning and Case Keenum, who began the season as the Rams' starting quarterback.

Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, supplanted Keenum as the Rams' starter in Week 11 and struggled mightily over his last seven games, all of them losses. During that stretch, Goff had the NFL's fewest yards per attempt (5.31), second-worst Total QBR (22.2), fourth-worst completion percentage (54.6) and fourth-lowest touchdown-to-interception ratio (0.71).

LaFleur, who will work closely with new quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, watched Goff at the combine last year.

"From what I've seen on tape, he's got some of the key attributes that you always look for in a quarterback," LaFleur said. "He's a natural thrower. You never want to see your quarterback getting hit too much, but he doesn't shy from contact. I think that's true of any good quarterback in this league. You have to be able to hang in there in some uncomfortable pockets and some uncomfortable situations where you're going to take a hit and deliver the football. He's proven that he'll do that on tape."