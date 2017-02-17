Chargers offensive lineman King Dunlap was arrested Thursday night and charged with suspicion of violating a protective order in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to the Nashville Police Department, Dunlap, 31, was allegedly involved in a domestic disturbance with a woman who had a protective order in place against him. Dunlap was booked into jail early Friday and then released after posting $1,000 bond, according to Davidson County court records.

"This event was a misunderstanding between the parties as to what was allowed under the order," Dunlap's lawyer, Worrick Robinson, told WKRN in Nashville.

"They had been discussing a joint resolution. This was not an egregious event, but two parties trying to come to a mutual understanding. Unfortunately a literal reading of the order meant absolutely no contact, and we trust the facts will resolve all issues in a favorable way for Mr. Dunlap."

Robinson told WKRN that the woman asked Dunlap if wanted to get some of his clothes before he left to train in San Diego.

According to The Tennessean, police said Dunlap was inside the woman's house and admitted to having received the woman's protective order against him.

The Chargers issued a statement Friday saying that they are aware of the situation and "will continue to gather information and monitor the situation as the legal process runs its course."

Dunlap has been solid as the blindside protector for Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, but Dunlap's health has been a concern as he has missed 13 games over the past two seasons due to injuries. He has been a starter in 65 of the 98 games he has played with the Chargers and Eagles over his eight-year career.

He signed a four-year, $28 million deal with the Chargers prior to last season, which was his fourth with the team. His nonguaranteed base salary for 2017 is $5.75 million.