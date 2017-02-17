TEMPE, Ariz. -- New England Patriots receiver Michael Floyd began a 24-day jail sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to one charge of second-offense extreme DUI (.15-.19), according to the Scottsdale, Arizona, prosecutor.

Floyd's sentence included 120 days in jail -- of which he has to serve 24 in jail and 96 as home detention -- $5,115.99 worth of fines and fees, admittance to a court-directed alcohol-education program and 30 hours of community service.

Floyd was arrested in the early-morning hours of Dec. 12 after Scottsdale police found him asleep behind the wheel of his running SUV. His blood alcohol level was .217. Floyd was hit with seven charges, but six, including extreme DUI equal or greater than a blood alcohol level of .20, were dismissed.

The court-directed alcohol program will require Floyd to serve a certain number of educational hours, which will be determined after a screening.

Floyd was waived by the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 14 and was claimed by the Patriots a day later.