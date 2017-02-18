        <
          Jets' Darrelle Revis turns himself in to police in Pittsburgh

          7:36 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis has turned himself in to police in Pittsburgh following a weekend altercation that led to him being charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor.

          Revis did not answer questions from assembled media as he made his way into the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts building at about 7:20 p.m. ET Friday. He was accompanied by attorney Blaine Jones and family members.