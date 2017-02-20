JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars released defensive end Jared Odrick on Monday after just two seasons with the team.

The Jaguars signed Odrick to a five-year contract worth $42.5 million with $22.5 million guaranteed in March 2015. He played in 22 games but missed the final 10 games in 2016 with elbow and shoulder injuries.

Odrick posted a picture on Instagram in which he was standing on a beach with his cell phone to his ear with the caption: This is me getting released by the @Jaguars.

Odrick was scheduled to earn a $2 million roster bonus and have $3.5 million of his $6.5 million salary in 2017 guaranteed if he had been on the Jaguars' roster on March 13.

Odrick played well when he was healthy, though. He led the Jaguars with 5.5 sacks in 2015, which was the second-highest total of his career. Odrick was drafted in the first round (28th overall) by Miami in 2010 and started 41 games in five seasons with the Dolphins. He recorded 15.5 sacks from 2011-14 while playing both end and tackle. He played what the Jaguars called their big end, which lined up on the strong side of the offensive formation.

The 29-year-old Odrick has 170 tackles, 23 sacks, five forced fumbles, and 15 batted passes in seven seasons.