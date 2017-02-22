        <
          Bill Belichick added as witness, could be called to testify in Aaron Hernandez double murder trial

          3:31 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BOSTON -- New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been added to a list of people who could be called to testify at the double murder trial of former player Aaron Hernandez.

          Belichick's name appeared on a list of possible witnesses filed Tuesday by Hernandez's defense.

          Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had also been named as a possible witness.

          Hernandez is charged with the drive-by slayings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston in 2012. Prosecutors say Hernandez shot them after one spilled a drink on him at a club. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

          Jury selection is underway. Opening statements are scheduled for March 1.

          Hernandez grew up in Connecticut. He's serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of a man who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancée.