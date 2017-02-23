NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- In a video played at an event for Tennessee Titans season-ticket holders on Wednesday, Marcus Mariota said his rehab for a broken right fibula has shifted to Oregon, and coach Mike Mularkey also said the quarterback is "on pace" to return in 2017 from the injury.

"I wish I could be there with you guys to relive the 2016 season. It was an incredible one, filled with a lot of fun moments," said Mariota, who is sporting a full beard. "I'm currently here in Oregon, getting healthy and going through my recovery process. I look forward to getting back to Nashville and getting the 2017 season underway. I think it's going to be a great one."

The video marked the first public comments made by Mariota since he was injured in a Week 16 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Though Mariota is currently rehabbing in Oregon, all indications are that he will continue to do the bulk of his recovery from the injury in Tennessee.

Mularkey said he is keeping in close touch with Mariota. He said his biggest concern is that the diligent quarterback overdoes it while rehabilitating. Titans trainers and the staff at Oregon have been in constant contact with Mariota.

"He's on pace," Mularkey said. "I'd say probably the thing I am most concerned about him is he's probably in there 10 to 12 hours trying to get this thing [healed]. He's probably overworking. I want him to make sure he's being smart about it. Because you know his work ethic -- he's probably going to try to come back as quickly and better than ever."

Mariota had surgery to repair the break with a plate on Dec. 28. He was in a box at Nissan Stadium for the team's Jan. 1 season finale, where he mingled with fans and posed for pictures at halftime.

Mularkey said that Mariota would have to keep weight off the leg and use his scooter for two months after the surgery, so he's nearing the time when he might start walking again. The coach said last week that he had watched video of Mariota walking on a pool treadmill.

In the video, Mariota also congratulated Tim Shaw for being named most inspirational Titan and wrapped up with a message to fans.

"I would like to say thank you to the Titans fans and the entire Nashville community," he said. "Your support has been overwhelming, and it's a privilege to play for you guys."