2017 NFL scouting combine coverage and schedule

The NFL is holding its annual scouting combine today through March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. More than 300 players will be evaluated by all 32 teams in preparation for the NFL draft (April 27-29, Philadelphia).
Group 1 (place-kickers, special teams, offensive linemen), Group 2 (offensive linemen), Group 3 (running backs)
Tuesday, Feb. 28: Registration, hospital pre-exam & X-rays, overflow testing, orientation, interviews
Wednesday, March 1: Measurements, medical examinations, overflow testing, interviews
Thursday, March 2: Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, PK/ST workout, media, bench press, interviews
Friday, March 3: On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills), depart Indianapolis
Group 4 (quarterbacks, wide receivers), Group 5 (quarterbacks, wide receivers), Group 6 (tight ends)
Wednesday, March 1: Registration, hospital pre-exam & X-rays, overflow testing, orientation, interviews
Thursday, March 2: Measurements, medical examinations, overflow testing, interviews
Friday, March 3: Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, media, bench press, interviews
Saturday, March 4: On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills), depart Indianapolis
Group 7 (defensive linemen), Group 8 (defensive linemen), Group 9 (linebackers)
Thursday, March 2: Registration, hospital pre-exam & X-rays, overflow testing, orientation, interviews
Friday, March 3: Measurements, medical examinations, overflow testing, interviews
Saturday, March 4: Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, media, bench press, interviews
Sunday, March 5: On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills), depart Indianapolis
Group 10 (defensive backs), Group 11 (defensive backs)
Friday, March 3: Registration, hospital pre-exam & X-rays, overflow testing, orientation, interviews
Saturday, March 4: Measurements, medical examinations, overflow testing, interviews
Sunday, March 5: Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, media, bench press, interviews
Monday, March 6: On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills), depart Indianapolis
Note: Select players from any group may arrive one day before their scheduled date listed above to assist with medical scheduling. This will be based on flight schedules and medical tests only, and no players arriving early will have advanced contact with teams.