2017 NFL scouting combine coverage and schedule

Jeff Saturday, Mark Schlereth, Jerome Bettis and Darren Woodson demonstrate how to perform well in key drills at the NFL combine. (2:48)

The NFL is holding its annual scouting combine today through March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. More than 300 players will be evaluated by all 32 teams in preparation for the NFL draft (April 27-29, Philadelphia).

Here's more:

Combine coverage

Combine schedule

Group 1 (place-kickers, special teams, offensive linemen), Group 2 (offensive linemen), Group 3 (running backs)

Tuesday, Feb. 28: Registration, hospital pre-exam & X-rays, overflow testing, orientation, interviews

Wednesday, March 1: Measurements, medical examinations, overflow testing, interviews

Thursday, March 2: Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, PK/ST workout, media, bench press, interviews

Friday, March 3: On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills), depart Indianapolis

Group 4 (quarterbacks, wide receivers), Group 5 (quarterbacks, wide receivers), Group 6 (tight ends)

Wednesday, March 1: Registration, hospital pre-exam & X-rays, overflow testing, orientation, interviews

Thursday, March 2: Measurements, medical examinations, overflow testing, interviews

Friday, March 3: Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, media, bench press, interviews

Saturday, March 4: On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills), depart Indianapolis

Group 7 (defensive linemen), Group 8 (defensive linemen), Group 9 (linebackers)

Thursday, March 2: Registration, hospital pre-exam & X-rays, overflow testing, orientation, interviews

Friday, March 3: Measurements, medical examinations, overflow testing, interviews

Saturday, March 4: Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, media, bench press, interviews

Sunday, March 5: On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills), depart Indianapolis

Group 10 (defensive backs), Group 11 (defensive backs)

Friday, March 3: Registration, hospital pre-exam & X-rays, overflow testing, orientation, interviews

Saturday, March 4: Measurements, medical examinations, overflow testing, interviews

Sunday, March 5: Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, media, bench press, interviews

Monday, March 6: On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills), depart Indianapolis

Note: Select players from any group may arrive one day before their scheduled date listed above to assist with medical scheduling. This will be based on flight schedules and medical tests only, and no players arriving early will have advanced contact with teams.