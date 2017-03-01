        <
          2017 NFL scouting combine coverage and schedule

          How to be successful at the NFL combine (2:48)

          Jeff Saturday, Mark Schlereth, Jerome Bettis and Darren Woodson demonstrate how to perform well in key drills at the NFL combine. (2:48)

          Feb 24, 2017
          The NFL is holding its annual scouting combine today through March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. More than 300 players will be evaluated by all 32 teams in preparation for the NFL draft (April 27-29, Philadelphia).

          Group 1 (place-kickers, special teams, offensive linemen), Group 2 (offensive linemen), Group 3 (running backs)

          Tuesday, Feb. 28: Registration, hospital pre-exam & X-rays, overflow testing, orientation, interviews

          Wednesday, March 1: Measurements, medical examinations, overflow testing, interviews

          Thursday, March 2: Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, PK/ST workout, media, bench press, interviews

          Friday, March 3: On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills), depart Indianapolis

          Group 4 (quarterbacks, wide receivers), Group 5 (quarterbacks, wide receivers), Group 6 (tight ends)

          Wednesday, March 1: Registration, hospital pre-exam & X-rays, overflow testing, orientation, interviews

          Thursday, March 2: Measurements, medical examinations, overflow testing, interviews

          Friday, March 3: Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, media, bench press, interviews

          Saturday, March 4: On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills), depart Indianapolis

          Group 7 (defensive linemen), Group 8 (defensive linemen), Group 9 (linebackers)

          Thursday, March 2: Registration, hospital pre-exam & X-rays, overflow testing, orientation, interviews

          Friday, March 3: Measurements, medical examinations, overflow testing, interviews

          Saturday, March 4: Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, media, bench press, interviews

          Sunday, March 5: On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills), depart Indianapolis

          Group 10 (defensive backs), Group 11 (defensive backs)

          Friday, March 3: Registration, hospital pre-exam & X-rays, overflow testing, orientation, interviews

          Saturday, March 4: Measurements, medical examinations, overflow testing, interviews

          Sunday, March 5: Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, media, bench press, interviews

          Monday, March 6: On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills), depart Indianapolis

          Note: Select players from any group may arrive one day before their scheduled date listed above to assist with medical scheduling. This will be based on flight schedules and medical tests only, and no players arriving early will have advanced contact with teams.