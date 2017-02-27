Field Yates explains the complicated wide receiver situation Chicago faces since deciding not to offer Alshon Jeffery a franchise tag. (1:44)

The Chicago Bears are unlikely to use the franchise tag on wide receiver Alshon Jeffery for another season, a source confirmed to ESPN.

There is a strong likelihood that Jeffery will sign with another team once free agency begins on March 9, the source said.

Teams have until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET to use their franchise designation.

NFL Network first reported the news of the Bears' plans.

Editor's Picks Alshon Jeffery decision puts Bears at disadvantage The Bears' decision not to tag Alshon Jeffery doesn't make sense for a roster that already has its fair share of gaping holes.

Jeffery's numbers took a hit the past two seasons because of injuries and a suspension, but the 2013 Pro Bowl selection is one of the most productive receivers in team history and is still an upper-echelon receiver, with 13 career 100-yard receiving games.

Despite playing under the $14.599 million franchise tag in 2016, Jeffery caught only 52 balls for 821 yards and 2 touchdowns in 12 appearances, as Chicago started three different quarterbacks -- Jay Cutler, Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley. He missed four games after serving a suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

From 2013-14, Jeffery combined for 174 receptions, 2,554 yards and 17 touchdowns. He missed seven games due to a variety of injuries in 2015.

He was drafted by the Bears in the second round in 2012 out of South Carolina.