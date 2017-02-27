The NFL Insiders crew weigh in on Arizona's decision to place a franchise tag on Chandler Jones. (1:20)

Happy birthday, Chandler Jones. You've been tagged.

The Arizona Cardinals placed the "non-exclusive" franchise tag on the outside linebacker Monday, his 27th birthday.

40 Sacks, 10 Forced Fumbles,

Since 2013 In the last four seasons, Chandler Jones is one of four players with at least 40 sacks and 10 forced fumbles. Player Sacks Forced Fumbles Chandler Jones 41 11 Ryan Kerrigan 42.5 13 Von Miller 43.5 11 J.J. Watt 50 11 -- ESPN Stats & Information

With the non-exclusive designation, Jones can sign an offer sheet with another team. If the Cardinals choose not to match, they would receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

ESPN's John Clayton projects the franchise tender for linebackers at about $15.3 million for the 2017 season. Jones made $7.79 million last season, his first with the Cardinals after being traded to Arizona by the New England Patriots last March.

The Cardinals had until Wednesday to place the tag on Jones. They now have until 4 p.m. ET on July 15 to reach a long-term deal with Jones. Otherwise, he'll have to sign a one-year contact.

Since Jan. 2, the day after the Cardinals' season ended, the team has said it would franchise Jones if a long-term deal couldn't be agreed upon.

Coach Bruce Arians was the first to announce the team's intentions at his postseason news conference. Since then, both team president Michael Bidwill and general manager Steve Keim have echoed those sentiments.

Jones had 11 sacks last season, a year after he had a career-high 12.5 with New England in 2015. Jones told ESPN in December that he expected his production to increase if he were to stay in the Cardinals' defense longer than one season.

"I feel once I get a year under my belt I'll be more familiar with the defense and I'll know what plays I can take shots on and make inside moves on, and things of that nature and that will definitely increase my stats, for sure," he said.

From Jones' introductory news conference last March, the Cardinals had been clear in their intentions keeping Jones in Arizona for the long-term. After just one season, Jones told ESPN he has enjoyed living and playing in the desert.

"I love it here in Arizona -- the coaches, the people, the whole atmosphere," Jones told ESPN. "I love the vibe that people give off, and I can see myself being here for a long time."