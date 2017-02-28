Adam Schefter explains why the Giants used their franchise tag on Jason Pierre-Paul and how negotiations for a long-term contract could go all the way to the July 15 deadline. (0:53)

The New York Giants used their franchise tag on Jason Pierre-Paul, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The sides have until July 15 at 4 p.m. ET to agree to a long-term contract. If no deal is reached, Pierre-Paul will have to play the 2017 season on the franchise tender.

Teams have until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET to use their franchise tags.

Pierre-Paul has stated before he does not want to play on a one-year deal.

"I'm not playing on no one-year deal," Pierre-Paul said after he missed the Giants' season-ending loss to the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs. "I've proved it. I've showed it. There is not really another guy like me out here doing it with 7½ fingers still."

Jason Pierre-Paul has been franchised for the second time by the Giants. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Pierre-Paul, 28, was given the franchise tag in 2015, before the July 4 fireworks accident that year. He played this past season on a one-year prove-it deal worth just under $10 million.

Pierre-Paul re-established himself in 2016 following the accident, which had cost him his right index finger and parts of several others. He had seven sacks and was tied for the NFL lead with eight batted passes in 12 games before sports hernia surgery ended his season early.

Despite some doubts if he would ever approach his previous form, Pierre-Paul was strong against the run and as a pass-rusher despite the limitations with his hand. He believed it was enough to earn him the long-term deal he had been craving for several years.

A first-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft out of South Florida, Pierre-Paul was a key member of the Giants' Super Bowl XLVI team. He had 16.5 sacks during that 2011 season to earn an All-Pro nod, and is a two-time Pro Bowl defensive end.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.