Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman David Parry was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, early Sunday morning.

Parry, the Colts' fifth-round draft pick in 2015, was arrested on charges of auto theft, robbery, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and criminal damage, according to the Scottsdale police.

The Scottsdale police responded to a 911 call of an assault and automobile theft at 2:15 a.m. local time. The victim told the police that he transported three people from a bar.

The victim told police that he got out of a golf cart to receive his payment when one of the males later identified as Parry, according to the police, hit the driver in the head, got back into the cart and sped off. Another 911 call was made after an alleged hit-and-run incident. The cart was found by the police crashed into a complex gate.

Parry was located near the cart on the sideline. Police say he had "symptoms of alcohol impairment."

A Colts spokesman said, "We are aware of the reports and are gathering more information."

Parry has started all 32 games of his NFL career, in which he has 78 tackles and four sacks.

New Colts general manager Chris Ballard is scheduled to address the media Wednesday during the NFL's annual combine in Indianapolis.