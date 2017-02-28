New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram says he and three of his teammates were denied entry to a London nightclub on Monday evening for being "too urban."

Ingram, 27, alleged on Twitter that Cirque le Soir in Soho had stopped him, Sterling Moore, Vonn Bell and B.W. Webb, along with two others, from entering their premises despite having reservations.

In a statement issued to Press Association Sport on Tuesday afternoon, Cirque le Soir claimed it was not true that the six had been turned away on the grounds of being "too urban" and that it was their policy not to admit all-male groups.

Ingram detailed the reported encounter on his Twitter account.

They told us they were "6 big guys" that are too "Urban" but nobody taller than 5'11!! 😂😂🤔🤔 cc:saints roster 😂😂😂😂 — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 28, 2017

On its website, Cirque le Soir says it's "London's most A-list club and decadent circus," which includes Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kanye West among its celebrity guests.

"All of the team at Cirque le Soir are really upset by the suggestion that there was anything malicious in our turning away of Mark Ingram and his friends from the club on Monday 27th February," the club said in its statement. "We proudly celebrate diversity, not only as part of our shows, but as part of who we are. We would not dismiss anyone as "too urban" and we would not turn anyone away on the basis of their ethnicity, sexuality or any other characteristic -- other than those expressed in our door policy: As an exclusive members club, we cannot guarantee entry to anyone and full discretion always lies with the door.

"... While we sympathise with Mark and his friends, we fully support our employees' right to challenge groups that do not adhere to our door policy. Admitting an all-male group goes against our policy and is clearly stated on Facebook and on all reservation confirmation emails."

The club said it'd welcome Ingram and his friends -- "male and female" -- when they are next in town.

The Saints quartet were in London ahead of their trip later in the year, when they will face the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium.

Ingram's story brought responses from a number of other NFL players, many of whom are due to play in London next season, including Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills, Arizona Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson and Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson.

Not too urban for @NFL to have us performing over there tho 🤔 https://t.co/TV97FlGEyH — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 28, 2017

In a series of other tweets, Ingram emphasized that he has otherwise enjoyed his trip.

Nonetheless we all can't wait to play out here @NFLUK next season!!! Gonna be crazy experience and I'm excited about it! I ❤️ England! — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 28, 2017

Everyone in England has been amazing so far!!! This was our first #TooUrban encounter entire trip! I ❤️ England! #TooUrban https://t.co/QbmMtkWcza — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 28, 2017

Press Association Sport contributed to this report.