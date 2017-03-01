Adam Schefter and Mark Dominik examine why the Patriots have decided to not trade Jimmy Garoppolo and what it means for QB-needy teams. (1:32)

The New England Patriots are not expected to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, a decision that will have a ripple effect on QB-needy teams throughout the NFL.

Editor's Picks Jimmy Garoppolo news may limit Bears, but QB remains focus With Jimmy Garoppolo out of the mix, the Bears know they still need to address their quarterback situation, but No. 3 overall may be a reach.

Jimmy Garoppolo protects Patriots in event of sudden decline for Tom Brady Deciding not to trade Jimmy Garoppolo should give the Patriots strong insurance in case Tom Brady's production falls off as he enters his 40s. 1 Related

With Tom Brady turning 40 this summer, New England intends to keep Garappolo for 2017 and possibly beyond.

With one less quarterback available for several teams that need one -- a list that includes the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets -- it could create increased demand for other free-agent signal-callers.

Garoppolo was a breakout star for the Patriots while starting in place of Brady, who was suspended for the first four games of the season. Garoppolo led New England to wins over the Cardinals and Dolphins but suffered a right shoulder injury against Miami that knocked him out of the lineup.

Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph was the Dolphins defensive coordinator last season. He commended Garoppolo's poise in only his second NFL start.

"He was confident. He made good decisions. He made some awesome throws in that football game," Joseph said at the scouting combine Wednesday. "I was really shocked how good he was against us."

A 2014 second-round pick, Garoppolo is entering the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of $820,077.