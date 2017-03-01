Adam Schefter's 2017 free agency news and notes

Adam Schefter and Mark Dominik examine why the Patriots have decided to not trade Jimmy Garoppolo and what it means for QB-needy teams. (1:32)

With plenty of NFL news happening in the leadup to free agency, our NFL Insider Adam Schefter has you covered. Follow the action below, and stay tuned for updates.

Wednesday, March 1

Rams placed franchise tag on CB Trumaine Johnson, per source. Another player tagged before today's 4 pm deadline. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2017

With today's franchise tag, Rams CB Trumaine Johnson is now scheduled to be NFL's highest-paid CB at $16 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2017

Falcons WR Julio Jones is scheduled to meet in next week with Dr. Anderson in Charlotte to determine if he needs to remove bunion on foot. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2017

NFL salary cap officially set today at $167 million per team, per source. Gentlemen, start your checkbooks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2017

Even after signing Eric Berry on Tuesday, Chiefs still not expected to use franchise tag today on jumpshooter Dontari Poe, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2017

Browns WR Josh Gordon, who has not played since 2014, is applying today for reinstatement, per his business manager Michael Johnson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2017

In a move that will have a ripple effect on all QB-needy teams, Patriots are not expected to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2017