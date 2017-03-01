The Los Angeles Rams placed the franchise tag on cornerback Trumaine Johnson on Wednesday.

The move, which was expected, will make Johnson the NFL's highest-paid cornerback in 2017. His franchise tag salary is expected to be $16 million.

This is the second consecutive season the Rams have used the franchise tag on Johnson.

The Rams and Johnson can discuss a long-term contract until the July 15 deadline. If no deal is reached by that time, Johnson will play the 2017 season under the franchise tender.

Johnson, 27, made $13.952 million in 2016 playing under the tag. It was his first season as the Rams' primary cornerback. He had one interception, 57 tackles and 11 passes defensed. He graded out 26th among 112 qualified cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus despite missing a couple of games with an ankle injury.

He made a big leap in 2015 as teams tested him more regularly than in previous seasons. He tied for third in the NFL with seven interceptions and led the team with 12 pass breakups.

In his four NFL seasons, the 6-foot-2 Johnson has 15 interceptions, which ranked fourth in the NFL during that span and the most among players taken in the 2012 draft, where he was selected in the third round.

