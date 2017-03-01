The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed linebacker James Harrison to a two-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal is worth $3.5 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With 79.5 career sacks in Pittsburgh, Harrison owns the franchise record previously held by Jason Gildon.

Editor's Picks Steelers' GM: Big Ben older but 'getting better' Steelers GM Kevin Colbert is keeping an open mind and is ready for all scenarios regarding Ben Roethlisberger.

"He's excited to finish his career in Pittsburgh," agent Bill Parise told ESPN.

Harrison, 38, injected life into the Steelers' defense late last season with 7.5 sacks in his last 11 games, including playoff contests against the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

Harrison, who outplayed his previous two-year, $2.75 million contract, has lost some speed from previous years, but he has maintained his elite strength, which he uses along with veteran savvy to effectively rush the passer.

He has become part of the fabric of Steelers football. He and coach Mike Tomlin are very close, and Harrison's presence bought the Steelers time to develop young pass-rushers in recent years.

Although Harrison considered retirement after the 2015 season, he came out sternly in January with the message, "I'm not done."