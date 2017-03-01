INDIANAPOLIS -- Cincinnati Bengals player personnel director Duke Tobin said he was 'very disappointed' with cornerback Adam Jones, who was arrested in early January on charge of felony harassment with a bodily substance, disorderly conduct, assault and obstructing official business.

"It was disappointing for us to see him display what he displayed. It is a poor reflection of him and it's not indicative of who he is in our opinion. I think Adam is better than that," Tobin said.

The Cincinnati Bengals are in no hurry to make a decision on the future of Adam Jones despite the cornerback's latest off-field issues. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP

Jones' legal status is currently pending, as Cincinnati prosecutor Joe Deters publicly said that he would like to see what punishment the NFL might give Jones before proceeding with the case. The NFL has not commented other than to say Jones, who has had multiple off the field issues over the course of his career, will be reviewed under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Tobin said the team will not make any quick decisions regarding Jones' status with the team at this time. A key date for the Bengals could be March 9, when the NFL free agency period officially opens. The Bengals could lose starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who is set to become a free agent. Jones, 33, has two years remaining on his contract, and the team could save as much as $7.5 million against the cap this year if he were released.

"I'm not going to condemn him and I'm not going to condone what he did, but whether there was anything criminal there or not is to be determined by our criminal justice system," Tobin said. "We're going to let that work and if there's an NFL penalty that'll be determined by the NFL and we're going to let that work...

"We're not going to make any rash, harsh, fast decisions about the future of our football team without all the information. We don't have an update on that. His status on our team is like a lot of players' status on our team. He's got to earn his way like everyone else does. Where this goes, I cannot predict it, but we are certainly not going to make a decision on him without more information."