NFL combine flashback: What 30 QBs looked like during workouts

NFL draft prospects, including top quarterbacks such as Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and DeShone Kizer, are working out at the scouting combine this weekend in Indianapolis.
Each prospect is hoping to raise his stock in time for the NFL draft, which will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
That got us thinking and then eventually perusing ESPN's photo archives for current NFL quarterbacks who had to go through the same drills, workouts and interviews.
Take a look at what we uncovered, from the most recent QB class to the oldest:
2016: Paxton Lynch, Broncos
Lynch, the No. 26 pick out of Memphis, impressed combine officials with a broad jump of 118 inches.
2016: Carson Wentz, Eagles
Wentz, drafted by the Eagles at No. 2 overall, ran a 4.77 40-yard dash, among the best at the position.
2016: Christian Hackenberg, Jets
The 6-foot-4 second-round selection out of Penn State finished among the top performers at his position in the three-cone drill with a time of 7.04 seconds.
2016: Dak Prescott, Cowboys
The Cowboys drafted Prescott in the fourth round at No. 135 overall, and in turn found a starting QB.
2016: Jared Goff, Rams
Goff was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams, and combine scouts noted his quick release and quality arm.
2015: Bryce Petty, Jets
Drafted in the fourth round by the Jets, Petty got some pre-combine help from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.
2015: Jameis Winston, Buccaneers
Winston failed to impress teams in the 40-yard dash, clocking in with an official time of 4.97 seconds.
2015: Marcus Mariota, Titans
Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick by the Titans out of Oregon, was noted for throwing and connecting on the deep ball during combine workouts.
2014: Blake Bortles, Jaguars
Bortles, the No. 3 pick overall by the Jags, had standout performances in the vertical jump (32.5 inches) and broad jump (115 inches).
2014: Derek Carr, Raiders
"A lot of teams thought he was the best pure thrower in draft," draft analyst Mike Mayock said of the Fresno State QB.
2012: Robert Griffin III, Browns
The No. 2 overall pick by Washington, Griffin had a vertical jump of 39 inches, one of the top performers among QBs at that combine.
2012: Russell Wilson, Seahawks
"The only issue with Russell Wilson is his height. That might be the reason he's not picked in the first couple rounds," said ESPN's Jon Gruden of Wilson, who was drafted in the third round by Seattle at No. 75 overall.
2012: Andrew Luck, Colts
A highly touted prospect out of Stanford, Luck declined to throw at the combine, which didn't deter Indianapolis from drafting him No. 1 overall.
2012: Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins
Tannehill, drafted No. 8 overall by Miami, did not participate in combine drills because he had a broken foot.
2012: Kirk Cousins, Redskins
A fourth-round pick, the Michigan State QB did not have the best combine, performing worse than expected in the 40, vertical jump and three-cone drill.
2012: Brock Osweiler, Texans
At nearly 6-foot-8, Osweiler has exceptional size and above-average athleticism, which helped him become a second-round selection by Denver at No. 57 overall.
2011: Tyrod Taylor, Bills
Drafted in the sixth round by the Ravens, Taylor had a stellar combine, rating at the top among all QBs in five drills.
2011: Andy Dalton, Bengals
Dalton's official NFL combine profile from 2011 said he "has a quick release, a strong arm and is an accurate passer."
2011: Blaine Gabbert, 49ers
The Missouri QB, who was drafted No. 10 overall, jumped 10 feet in the broad jump at the combine.
2011: Cam Newton, Panthers
Newton, the No. 1 overall pick by the Panthers, finished the cone drill in 6.92 seconds.
2011: Colin Kaepernick, 49ers
Kaepernick, a second-round pick out of Nevada, ran a fast 4.53 40-yard dash, the third best performer among the QB prospects in the Class of 2011.
2010: Sam Bradford, Vikings
Bradford, drafted No. 1 overall by the Rams, did not throw at the combine because of a shoulder injury.
2009: Matthew Stafford, Lions
Stafford, drafted No. 1 overall, had an arm span of 33 1/4 inches and a hand span of 10 inches at the combine.
2008: Joe Flacco, Ravens
A first-round pick out of Delaware, Flacco helped himself with a solid combine performance, including an impressive time in the three-cone drill (6.82 seconds).
2008: Matt Ryan, Falcons
Drafted by the Falcons with the No. 3 overall pick, Ryan ran the 40-yard dash in 4.89 seconds.
2006: Jay Cutler, Bears
Cutler, a first-round pick by Denver at No. 11, was tabbed by some scouts as having superior arm strength.
2005: Aaron Rodgers, Packers
The No. 24 pick out of California, Rodgers had an impressive 4.71 time in the 40-yard dash.
2005: Alex Smith, Chiefs
Smith, drafted by Kansas City with the No. 1 overall pick, ran a 4.7 in the 40-yard dash.
2004: Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Roethlisberger, the 11th overall pick out of Miami (Ohio), was one of four QBs taken in the first round in 2004.
2001: Drew Brees, Saints
Brees, the Purdue QB who was drafted by the Chargers in the second round, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.83 seconds.