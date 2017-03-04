NFL combine flashback: What 30 QBs looked like during workouts

NFL draft prospects, including top quarterbacks such as Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and DeShone Kizer, are working out at the scouting combine this weekend in Indianapolis.

Editor's Picks Tom Brady finds old combine shirt, and reflects on old doubters With the NFL combine underway. Patriots QB Tom Brady took to social media to show off his old combine shirt from 2000.

Each prospect is hoping to raise his stock in time for the NFL draft, which will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

That got us thinking and then eventually perusing ESPN's photo archives for current NFL quarterbacks who had to go through the same drills, workouts and interviews.

Take a look at what we uncovered, from the most recent QB class to the oldest:

2016: Paxton Lynch, Broncos

Lynch, the No. 26 pick out of Memphis, impressed combine officials with a broad jump of 118 inches.

AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

2016: Carson Wentz, Eagles

Wentz, drafted by the Eagles at No. 2 overall, ran a 4.77 40-yard dash, among the best at the position.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2016: Christian Hackenberg, Jets

The 6-foot-4 second-round selection out of Penn State finished among the top performers at his position in the three-cone drill with a time of 7.04 seconds.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

2016: Dak Prescott, Cowboys

The Cowboys drafted Prescott in the fourth round at No. 135 overall, and in turn found a starting QB.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2016: Jared Goff, Rams

Goff was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams, and combine scouts noted his quick release and quality arm.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2015: Bryce Petty, Jets

Drafted in the fourth round by the Jets, Petty got some pre-combine help from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2015: Jameis Winston, Buccaneers

Winston failed to impress teams in the 40-yard dash, clocking in with an official time of 4.97 seconds.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

2015: Marcus Mariota, Titans

Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick by the Titans out of Oregon, was noted for throwing and connecting on the deep ball during combine workouts.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2014: Blake Bortles, Jaguars

Bortles, the No. 3 pick overall by the Jags, had standout performances in the vertical jump (32.5 inches) and broad jump (115 inches).

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2014: Derek Carr, Raiders

"A lot of teams thought he was the best pure thrower in draft," draft analyst Mike Mayock said of the Fresno State QB.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2012: Robert Griffin III, Browns

The No. 2 overall pick by Washington, Griffin had a vertical jump of 39 inches, one of the top performers among QBs at that combine.

AP Photo/Dave Martin

2012: Russell Wilson, Seahawks

"The only issue with Russell Wilson is his height. That might be the reason he's not picked in the first couple rounds," said ESPN's Jon Gruden of Wilson, who was drafted in the third round by Seattle at No. 75 overall.

Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

2012: Andrew Luck, Colts

A highly touted prospect out of Stanford, Luck declined to throw at the combine, which didn't deter Indianapolis from drafting him No. 1 overall.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2012: Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins

Tannehill, drafted No. 8 overall by Miami, did not participate in combine drills because he had a broken foot.

Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

2012: Kirk Cousins, Redskins

A fourth-round pick, the Michigan State QB did not have the best combine, performing worse than expected in the 40, vertical jump and three-cone drill.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2012: Brock Osweiler, Texans

At nearly 6-foot-8, Osweiler has exceptional size and above-average athleticism, which helped him become a second-round selection by Denver at No. 57 overall.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2011: Tyrod Taylor, Bills

Drafted in the sixth round by the Ravens, Taylor had a stellar combine, rating at the top among all QBs in five drills.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2011: Andy Dalton, Bengals

Dalton's official NFL combine profile from 2011 said he "has a quick release, a strong arm and is an accurate passer."

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2011: Blaine Gabbert, 49ers

The Missouri QB, who was drafted No. 10 overall, jumped 10 feet in the broad jump at the combine.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2011: Cam Newton, Panthers

Newton, the No. 1 overall pick by the Panthers, finished the cone drill in 6.92 seconds.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2011: Colin Kaepernick, 49ers

Kaepernick, a second-round pick out of Nevada, ran a fast 4.53 40-yard dash, the third best performer among the QB prospects in the Class of 2011.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

2010: Sam Bradford, Vikings

Bradford, drafted No. 1 overall by the Rams, did not throw at the combine because of a shoulder injury.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

2009: Matthew Stafford, Lions

Stafford, drafted No. 1 overall, had an arm span of 33 1/4 inches and a hand span of 10 inches at the combine.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2008: Joe Flacco, Ravens

A first-round pick out of Delaware, Flacco helped himself with a solid combine performance, including an impressive time in the three-cone drill (6.82 seconds).

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

2008: Matt Ryan, Falcons

Drafted by the Falcons with the No. 3 overall pick, Ryan ran the 40-yard dash in 4.89 seconds.

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

2006: Jay Cutler, Bears

Cutler, a first-round pick by Denver at No. 11, was tabbed by some scouts as having superior arm strength.

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

2005: Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The No. 24 pick out of California, Rodgers had an impressive 4.71 time in the 40-yard dash.

AP Photo/John Harrell

2005: Alex Smith, Chiefs

Smith, drafted by Kansas City with the No. 1 overall pick, ran a 4.7 in the 40-yard dash.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

2004: Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Roethlisberger, the 11th overall pick out of Miami (Ohio), was one of four QBs taken in the first round in 2004.

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

2001: Drew Brees, Saints

Brees, the Purdue QB who was drafted by the Chargers in the second round, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.83 seconds.