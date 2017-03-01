INDIANPAOLIS -- New Colts general manager Chris Ballard said there's no timeline on when quarterback Andrew Luck will return form his offseason right shoulder surgery.

Ballard, speaking Wednesday during the NFL's annual combine, said he has met with Luck but declined to go into details about their conversation. What Ballard did say, though, is that his franchise quarterback has been working diligently rehabbing at the team's facility on a regular basis.

Colts GM Chris Ballard says quarterback Andrew Luck is "doing everything the doctors are telling him" but a time frame for his return from right shoulder surgery is still unclear. AP Photo/AJ Mast

"Doing everything the doctors are telling him," Ballard said. "[We're] going strictly on the doctor's orders. He's been there every day that I've been in the building. Andrew has been sitting there and working, rehabbing, doing everything that needs to be done. ... When he's ready to go, he's ready to go."

Luck is expected to miss all of the team's offseason workouts, but owner Jim Irsay tweeted following the surgery in January that the quarterback will be ready for the 2017 season.

Luck originally injured his shoulder and missed two games during the 2015 season and then aggravated it while trying to make a tackle after throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of last season.

Luck, who was seen reading to children with a sling on his shoulder as recently as last week, was listed on the team's injury report every week this season and was usually limited in practice on Thursdays. The only game he missed was in Week 12 after suffering a concussion the previous week. Luck, despite the shoulder injury, threw for 4,240 yards with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season.