The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with backup QB Matt Cassel on a contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Cassel, 33, served as Marcus Mariota's backup in 2016, playing in three games and starting the season finale after Mariota suffered a broken fibula in Week 16. Cassel completed 30 of 51 passes for 284 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Titans are Cassel's sixth NFL team. A seventh-round pick out of USC in 2005 by the New England Patriots, he replaced the injured Tom Brady in 2008 and helped the team post a 10-5 record. He started 47 games in four years in Kansas City (2009-2012).

Cassel was the first free-agent addition by Titans GM Jon Robinson, who was familiar with the quarterback, as he worked in the Patriots' front office during Cassel's time in New England.

ESPN's Paul Kuharsky contributed to this report.