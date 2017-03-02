INDIANAPOLIS -- Former NFL veterans Greg Hardy, Brandon Browner and Kellen Winslow Jr. are among the initial commitments to an independent developmental league scheduled to debut next month, according to the league's founder.

The Spring League will open practice April 5 with four teams. They will play a total of six games between April 15-26, all at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Rosters will be filled by players not currently with an NFL team.

The league is not affiliated with the NFL, but NFL officials informed teams last December of the Spring League's plans detailing a structure for scouting and signing players later in the offseason.

Spring League CEO Brian Woods is attending the NFL scouting combine this week, meeting with team executives and agents to provide details on the operation. Woods was previously the commissioner of the Fall Experimental Football League, which staged games in 2014 and 2015.

Other notable players who have committed to the league include receiver David Nelson, running back Ben Tate, receiver Jalen Saunders and quarterback Ricky Stanzi. Players will receive room and board at the Greenbrier, but will not be paid game salaries.

The NFL has for years discussed possibilities for its own developmental league to replace NFL Europe, which was shuttered in 2007.