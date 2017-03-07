The Baltimore Ravens created much-needed cap space Tuesday by cutting cornerback Shareece Wright and safety Kendrick Lewis, two recent free-agent signings who disappointed with their production last season.

The Ravens freed up $4.9 million in cap room, which is significant for a team that ranks fifth in least amount of cap space ($14.3 million entering Tuesday). These moves are the first for the Ravens in what has been a quiet offseason.

Wright struggled more than any Ravens defender in 2017. He allowed six touchdowns in 12 games last season, struggled with injuries and fell to the bottom of the team's depth chart.

Wright's release was expected after owner Steve Bisciotti singled him out as one of the players who regressed from the previous season.

Kendrick Lewis, who lost his starting job last season, has been released by the Ravens. Larry French/Getty Images

"Shareece gets away from the fundamentals and loses technique and starts playing poorly," Bisciotti said at the end of the season. "That really set us back, to be honest with you."

Wright was toward the bottom at his position in the NFL last season, ranking 76th of 112 cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus.

Lewis was a backup last season after starting the past six seasons for the Ravens, Chiefs and Texans.

Considered a rangy center-field safety, Lewis had lapses in coverage, failed to make plays and proved too inconsistent in tackling in 2015 after getting $1.4 million guaranteed from Baltimore. The Ravens removed him from the starting lineup last offseason when they signed Eric Weddle and moved Lardarius Webb from cornerback.

The Ravens could make additional cuts to free up more space and be more active in free agency. Baltimore can open up about $16 million more by releasing linebacker Elvis Dumervil ($6 million in savings), Webb ($5.5 million), center Jeremy Zuttah ($2.3 million) and cornerback Kyle Arrington ($2.1 million).