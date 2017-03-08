Tony Romo will soon no longer be a Dallas Cowboy.

The Cowboys will release the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns on Thursday, sources told ESPN, allowing him the chance to sign with another team if he desires while removing any doubt that they have the utmost faith in Dak Prescott.

It is unclear whether the Cowboys will designate Romo a June 1 designation, which would save the Cowboys $14 million against the cap this year, but Romo would still count $10.7 million on the 2017 cap and $8.9 million on the 2018 cap.

If they release him without the designation, the Cowboys will save $5.1 million against the salary cap but will carry $19.6 million in dead money for 2017.

The release of Romo, who turns 27 in April, does not come as much surprise, although it was a move that pained owner and general manager Jerry Jones because of the close relationship he forged with Romo over 14 years.

Prescott's play in 2016, which earned him Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and the Cowboys' a 13-3 record in 2016, all but clinched the decision. While the Cowboys could have afforded the $24.7 million salary-cap figure, in reality paying a backup quarterback $14 million made little sense.

Romo's rise to the top of the Cowboys' all-time passing chart started as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois in 2003. He eschewed a larger signing bonus from the Denver Broncos at the time to join the Cowboys.

Then-coach Bill Parcells took an immediate liking to Romo, however, he did not throw a pass in a game until 2006. After replacing Drew Bledsoe at halftime against the New York Giants, Romo made the first start of his career on Oct. 29, 2006 against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 270 yards and a touchdown in a 35-14 win.

He sparked the Cowboys to a 9-7 finish and spot in the playoffs, but that season ended when he dropped a snap on a potential winning field goal attempt against the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round.

In his first full season as the starter in 2007, Romo threw for a then-franchise record 4,211 yards, a mark he would set twice more in his career, and a franchise record 36 touchdown passes. The Cowboys finished with the best record in the NFC (13-3) but lost in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Romo has a career record of 78-49, but he never was able to get the Cowboys past the divisional round of the playoffs in four playoff appearances. His 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdown passes are the most in team history, but with Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman combining for five Super Bowl wins, Cowboys quarterbacks are judged on championships.

Romo also holds team records for most 300-yard passing games (46), multiple touchdown pass games (79) and consecutive games with a touchdown pass (38). In 2012, he threw for a club-record 4,903 yards and on Oct. 6, 2013 against the Denver Broncos he threw for a franchise record 506 yards. He owns the NFL record with a touchdown pass in 41 straight road games.

Back injuries started to slow Romo down. In 2013, he had two back surgeries, including a discectomy before the season finale. He suffered two transverse process fractures in 2014 but missed just one game in leading the Cowboys to a 12-4 record and NFC East title.

In 2015, he suffered a broken left collarbone against the Philadelphia Eagles and missed seven games. He re-broke the collarbone in his second game back and missed the final five games. The Cowboys went 1-11 without Romo.

After undergoing collarbone surgery last spring, Romo said his back felt as strong as it had in years, but on the third play from scrimmage in a preseason game against Seattle, he was awkwardly driven to the turf by Cliff Avril and suffered a compression fracture in his back.

Romo's absence allowed Prescott, the Cowboys' second fourth-round pick last year, to win the starting job and, after losing the season opener, the Cowboys won a franchise-record 11 straight games. Prescott finished his rookie season with 23 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. He also set a team record for a quarterback with six rushing touchdowns.

Disappointed he would not have the chance to win the job back, Romo diffused any controversy with a heartfelt statement backing Prescott upon his return. He served as the backup for the first time since 2006 and saw action in just one game, throwing a touchdown pass on his lone drive in the 2016 finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.